Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports

Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: From Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu to the Indian Men's Hockey team, here's a chance to honour those who brought glory to Indian sports in 2021.

08 February, 2022 08:33 IST
Help your favourite athlete/team win by casting your vote.

Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD

Honour the Heroes
