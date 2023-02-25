ACES Awards

Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Sharath Kamal nominated for 'Sportstar of the Year (Male)' award

At 40, Sharath Kamal had one of the best years of his career in 2022.

25 February, 2023
India’s star paddler Sharath Kamal was given a warm welcome by his well-wishers at the Chennai Airport after his Commonwealth Games success.

India’s star paddler Sharath Kamal was given a warm welcome by his well-wishers at the Chennai Airport after his Commonwealth Games success. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu

Achanta Sharath Kamal has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

At 40, Sharath had one of the best years of his career in 2022. He swept aside all of his competitors during the Commonwealth Games as he bagged four medals (three gold and one silver), winning one in every category he participated in. He regained the men’s singles gold medal after 16 years, having won it in 2006 during his maiden CWG appearance.

Sharath beat home favourite and higher-ranked Liam Pitchford to win his second singles gold. Along with Sreeja Akula, he gave India its first-ever CWG mixed doubles gold medal by overcoming the giant-killer Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne. He led the Indian team, which won gold in the men’s team event, while Sathiyan and he fell short of gold in the men’s doubles, losing to Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall in the final.

Before a historic Commonwealth Games campaign, Sharath won a record-improving 10th National singles title by dethroning G. Sathiyan, a worthy rival 10 years younger, in an enthralling title clash in Shillong. For the record, in 20 seasons, Sharath has figured in 15 finals, winning 10 of them. In 2020, Sharath escaped to victory in seven sets to surpass Kamlesh Mehta’s tally of eight titles that stood since 1995.

Sharath also became the first Indian to get elected to the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). He was also named the vice-chairman of the Athletes’ Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Sharath was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sports recognition. Despite a rich legacy in table tennis, his is far from done; he has his sights set on a medal in the Paris Olympics in 2024

