For a decade starting 1997, Aparna Popat remained the undisputed queen of Indian badminton. After getting into the limelight by finishing singles runner-up in the 1996 World junior badminton championship, she never looked back.

She won nine consecutive National singles titles, a record. Known for her swift movements on a badminton court and effective finishing strokes, Aparna became a household name following

the consistency and longevity of her success. Coached by Anil Pradhan, Prakash Padukone, Vimal Kumar and Gangula Prasad at different stages of her illustrious career, Aparna is the first lady shuttler to represent India in two successive Olympic Games (2000 and 2004).

Her best world ranking was 16. She won two singles medals and one team medal in the Commonwealth Games. She was honoured with the Arjuna Award for the year 2005. As the country’s top-ranked player, Aparna handed over the baton to Saina Nehwal and retired from the sport in 2006.

Today, Aparna is the country’s leading television commentator on the sport.