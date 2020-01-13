Avinash Sable wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportsman of the Year in athletics

Steeplechase runner Avinash Sable capped a record-breaking 2019 by bagging the Sportsman of the Year in athletics at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

The Mandwa-born athlete set the national record – the first to qualify for the Asian Athletics Championships and the World Athletics Championships – before breaking his own record twice (8:21.37) at the worlds to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At his debut at the international arena, the 25-year-old won a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in April.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

