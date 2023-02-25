Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: India lifting maiden Thomas Cup title nominated for ‘Moment of the Year’ award

India lifting its maiden Thomas Cup title has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

India became only the sixth country in the world to lift the Thomas Cup on May 15, 2022 after crushing 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final at Bangkok.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth won their singles matches and Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their doubles encounter to make it a convincing victory for India in a tournament that is seven decades old.

It is one of India’s greatest achievements in sport, comparable to Neeraj Chopra’s gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Viswanathan Anand’s first World Chess Championship in 2000, the cricket team’s stunning victory at the 1983 World Cup, and the six successive gold medals in men’s hockey, from 1928 to 1956.