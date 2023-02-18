Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Gujarat Titans nominated for ‘Club of the Year’ award

Gujarat Titans (GT) has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introducing two new teams in the Indian Premier League in 2022 - GT and Lucknow Super Giants - there was a window of opportunity for more players.
And under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT played like champions right from the beginning, clinching the title on debut.
In a rather one-sided final against Rajasthan Royals, captain Hardik led from the front to guide the team in front of home fans in Ahmedabad.
Throughout the tournament, the team found consistent performers in David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place