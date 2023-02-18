Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Gujarat Titans nominated for ‘Club of the Year’ award

Gujarat Titans (GT) has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introducing two new teams in the Indian Premier League in 2022 - GT and Lucknow Super Giants - there was a window of opportunity for more players.

And under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT played like champions right from the beginning, clinching the title on debut.

⦿ VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

In a rather one-sided final against Rajasthan Royals, captain Hardik led from the front to guide the team in front of home fans in Ahmedabad.

Throughout the tournament, the team found consistent performers in David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.