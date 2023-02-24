Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Lakshya Sen nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award

Lakshya Sen has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

World No. 7 Lakshya started the year by winning his maiden BWF Super 500 title at India Open in January. He followed it with a runner-up finish at the All-England Open. It made him the first Indian male shuttler to play the Super Series Premier final since Pullela Gopichand won the title in 2001.

In the Thomas Cup final, playing the opening bout, Lakshya prevailed over higher-ranked Anthony Ginting and gave India a 1-0 lead. The side rode on the momentum and won the prestigious team title 3-0.

Lakshya followed this with his maiden Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham. He beat Malaysia’s Tze Young NG 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 on Monday to win the gold in badminton men’s singles. With the win, he joined an elite list of Indian male CWG gold medallists — a club that includes Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014)