Neeraj Chopra wins Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday was adjudged Sportsman of the Year (Track and Field) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
19 March, 2022 20:57 IST

"Awards motivate me. Thank you Sportstar. We athletes will try and continue to work hard and try to take our country to the very top of the world," Neeraj said.

The jewel in the crown of Indian sport, Neeraj scripted the most defining moment for the country at the Tokyo Olympics. The javelin thrower won India's first-ever gold medal in athletics, making him only the second Indian to win an Olympic individual gold, after Abhinav Bindra who created history in Beijing 2008. The Panipat-born is also the reigning Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion in his event. He pulled off some big upsets in Tokyo, defeating World No. 1 and favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany.