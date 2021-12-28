Sportstar Aces Awards 2022: Voting lines open December 29

They brought us glory. Now it is our turn to say thank you!

2021 has been a glorious year for Indian sports. Our sporting heroes brought home a record number of medals from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Our cricket team, too, reached the final of the first-ever World Test Championship and secured memorable overseas victories in Australia and England. In football, we won the SAFF Championship.

It is time to celebrate these and every other landmark victory of the year.

We have 25 categories of awards, presented by Byju's Classes with IDFC First Bank as the associate partner.

The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, Sporting Moment of the Year.



Jury and Chairperson's Awards

There will be 20 Jury Awards, the winners of which will be chosen by an elite panel headed by legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat complete the jury.

There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.

Odisha Tourism is the Sports Destination Partner while Union Bank is the banking partner.