JSW Sports wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2023

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, won the Sportstar Aces Award for the Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sports at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Monday.

This was the second time in a row that the group won the award for its consistent support for the development of sports and sportspersons over the past year.

From Neeraj Chopra winning the Diamond League, Sakshi Malik clinching the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Bengaluru FC winning the Durand Cup, JSW has supported all of them.

Most recently in cricket, two of JSW’s athletes, Jemimah Rodrigues and Axar Patel, impressed with their performances in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, respectively.

Across the disciplines of football, kabaddi, swimming, cricket, judo, wrestling, boxing, javelin and skiing, JSW athletes have won 136 medals at the national level and 38 at the international level while 25 athletes have represented the country.

JSW has also supervised youth development through the Hisar JSW Wrestling Center, Manipur Judo Programme, Inspire Institute of Sport and the Bengaluru Football Club Residential Academy, which scouts and recruits aspiring athletes from the grassroots level.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2023 jury.

