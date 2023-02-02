ACES Awards

Sportstar Aces 2023, Sportstar of the Year (Female): Harmanpreet, Mirabai, Nikhat, Vinesh, Avani nominated

Among the many Popular Choice honours open to public voting is the coveted Sportstar of the Year (Female) award and the nominee list is packed with super achievers from across the spectrum of sport.

Team Sportstar
02 February, 2023 14:49 IST
02 February, 2023 14:49 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Vineshv Phogat (Wrestling), Avani Lekhara (Shooting) are nominatedfor the honour. 

Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Vineshv Phogat (Wrestling), Avani Lekhara (Shooting) are nominatedfor the honour.  | Photo Credit:

Among the many Popular Choice honours open to public voting is the coveted Sportstar of the Year (Female) award and the nominee list is packed with super achievers from across the spectrum of sport.

he Sportstar Aces Awards are back for a fifth chapter, seeking to honour incredible performances in sports across various disciplines.

Among the many Popular Choice honours open to public voting is the coveted Sportstar of the Year (Female) award and the nominee list is packed with super achievers from across the spectrum of sport.

  • ⦿VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Vineshv Phogat (Wrestling), Avani Lekhara (Shooting) are nominated for the honour.

Here are their achievements in 2022:

Harmanpreet Kaur had a successful 2022 with the bat. The Indian skipper made 387 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 35.18. Harmanpreet led India to a seventh Women’s Asia Cup title with a win over Sri Lanka and also helmed the team’s silver-medal winning campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She was equally impressive in the 50-over format, in which her standout performance came against England in the second ODI in September. She struck an unbeaten 143, the highest by an Indian captain in women’s ODIs. Her score is also the third-highest individual score for India in this format. Harmanpreet now has five ODI hundreds - the joint second-most by a batter for India Women.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gave her best in some elite events even as she took care to stay fit. Mirabai, 28, got back to her peak at the right time to total 201kg - a kg less than her Olympics showing a year ago - and win her second successive gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It was the third Commonwealth Games medal in a row for Mirabai, who landed a silver in 2014. Mirabai bagged her maiden National Games gold in Gandhinagar and a World Championships silver (which was her second Worlds medal after her gold in 2017) in Bogota in spite of a wrist injury.

On May 19 2022, when Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women’s World Championship in Istanbul, she became only the fifth Indian boxer and the first since Mary Kom in 2018 to win a world title. She was also the first apart from Mary Kom to win a title outside India. Zareen would follow up her gold at Turkey with another at the Commonwealth Games, where she became only the third woman boxer from India to place on top of the podium.

When Vinesh Phogat pinned Chamodya Maduravalage Don at Birmingham in the women’s 53kg event at the Commonwealth Games, she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at three successive events at the Games. She would make more history a month later at the 2022 Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, winning a bronze medal in the women’s 53kg event. In doing so, she became the first Indian woman to win multiple medal at the Wrestling World Championships, adding to the bronze she had won in 2019.

Avani Lekhara, 21 - the para shooter from Jaipur had won the air rifle gold and rifle 3-position bronze in the Tokyo Paralympics. She continues to excel in shooting with an aim to better her performance in the Paris Paralympics. In 2022, she won the air rifle gold with a world record score of 250.6 and the 50m rifle 3-position gold in the Para World Cup in Chateauroux, France. Avani also won a silver medal in air rifle in the Para World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.

Read more stories on ACES Awards.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports

Watch: Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 curtain-raiser | #SportstarGoD

W.V. Raman: The way things are, girls will see cricket as career option in future

Slide shows

In Pictures: Sportstar ACES Awards 2020

In pictures: Sportstar Aces Awards

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us