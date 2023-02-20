ACES Awards

Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Hyderabad FC nominated for ‘Club Team of the Year’ award

Hyderabad bettered a host of legacy teams in the Indian Super League to win the title in only its third season in the country’s top football competition.

Team Sportstar
20 February, 2023 08:40 IST
Hyderabad FC celebrates after winning the eighth edition of the ISL.

Hyderabad FC celebrates after winning the eighth edition of the ISL. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Shetty/Focus Sports/ ISL

Hyderabad FC has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

The quick rise to prominence makes HFC one of the most successful football clubs in recent times.

  • ⦿VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

The club seems to draw inspiration from the rich legacy of football in the region which saw greats like Tulsidas Balaram, Peter Thangaraj, Mohammad Habib, Syed Nayeemuddin, Yousuf Khan and also celebrated coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place

