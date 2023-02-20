Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Hyderabad FC nominated for ‘Club Team of the Year’ award

Hyderabad FC has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Club Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

Hyderabad bettered a host of legacy teams in the Indian Super League to win the title in only its third season in the country’s top football competition.

The quick rise to prominence makes HFC one of the most successful football clubs in recent times.

The club seems to draw inspiration from the rich legacy of football in the region which saw greats like Tulsidas Balaram, Peter Thangaraj, Mohammad Habib, Syed Nayeemuddin, Yousuf Khan and also celebrated coach Syed Abdul Rahim.