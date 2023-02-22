Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Nikhat Zareen becoming world champion nominated for ‘Moment of the Year’ award

Nikhat Zareen becoming world champion has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

Nikhat became the sixth Indian – and the first since Mary Kom in 2018 – to win gold in the Women’s World Boxing Championships after beating Thai Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the 52kg final.

Nikhat stamped her dominance by winning her four bouts before the final in the tournament by an identical 5-0 margin.

Nikhat, a former world junior champion who braved hurdles both on and off the ring, went on to win the gold in the Commonwealth Games to complete a hat-trick of gold medals in 2022.

She had won the gold at the Strandja Open in Bulgaria earlier in the year.