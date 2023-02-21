Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Sharath Kamal reclaiming singles CWG gold nominated for ‘Moment of the Year’ award

Achanta Sharath Kamal has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

A great quality of an elite athlete, apart from the peaks and laurels, is longevity and the desire to maintain high standards. And one person who showed that even at 40 was Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal.

⦿ VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

Sharath Kamal had a dream Commonwealth Games, winning medals in pretty much every event he participated in.

However, the crowning glory of his record haul of medals in Birmingham was when he defeated second seed Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the men’s singles final to clinch his second Commonwealth Games gold, 16 years after his first one back in 2006 at the Melbourne Games.