Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Sharath Kamal reclaiming singles CWG gold nominated for ‘Moment of the Year’ award

Achanta Sharath Kamal has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
A great quality of an elite athlete, apart from the peaks and laurels, is longevity and the desire to maintain high standards. And one person who showed that even at 40 was Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal.
Sharath Kamal had a dream Commonwealth Games, winning medals in pretty much every event he participated in.
However, the crowning glory of his record haul of medals in Birmingham was when he defeated second seed Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the men’s singles final to clinch his second Commonwealth Games gold, 16 years after his first one back in 2006 at the Melbourne Games.
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place