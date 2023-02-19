Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Indian contingent at Chess Olympiad nominated for ‘National Team of the Year’ award

The Indian contingent at Chess Olympiad has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

The strength and depth of Indian chess was in full show at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. India fielded three teams each in the open and women’s sections and walked away with medals galore.

Out of the 36 medals at stake, India clinched nine.

Besides ‘India-2’ and ‘India-1’ winning bronze medals in the open and women’s sections, there were some sparkling performances on the individual boards.

D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin won gold, with Gukesh catching the eye by winning all his first eight games on the top board in the Open section. The team they were part of - ‘India-2’ - deservedly won a lot of praise.