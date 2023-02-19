Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Indian contingent at Chess Olympiad nominated for ‘National Team of the Year’ award

The Indian contingent at Chess Olympiad has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
The strength and depth of Indian chess was in full show at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. India fielded three teams each in the open and women’s sections and walked away with medals galore.
- ⦿VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.
Out of the 36 medals at stake, India clinched nine.
Besides ‘India-2’ and ‘India-1’ winning bronze medals in the open and women’s sections, there were some sparkling performances on the individual boards.
D. Gukesh and Nihal Sarin won gold, with Gukesh catching the eye by winning all his first eight games on the top board in the Open section. The team they were part of - ‘India-2’ - deservedly won a lot of praise.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place