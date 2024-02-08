MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna

Bopanna recently became the oldest player, aged 43, to achieve the World No.1 ranking in men’s doubles.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 21:58 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Rohan Bopanna (R), the Sportstar ‘Ace of Aces Award recipient,’ talks to Leander Paes.
Rohan Bopanna (R), the Sportstar ‘Ace of Aces Award recipient,’ talks to Leander Paes. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna (R), the Sportstar ‘Ace of Aces Award recipient,’ talks to Leander Paes. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Australian Open men’s doubles champion Rohan Bopanna won the ‘Ace of Aces award’ at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace here on Thursday.

Bopanna received the award from fellow tennis player and grand slam champion, Leander Paes. “I always wished I could play doubles with Bopanna,” Paes said.

Bopanna recently became the oldest player, aged 43, to achieve the World No.1 ranking in men’s doubles.

“We are constantly travelling and playing tournaments, so it feels great to come here and meet all these wonderful athletes that India has produced. My goal was to win a men’s doubles grand slam and to reach the world number one ranking. After years and years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” Bopanna said.

“It is very humbling for me to reach these heights from the beautiful land of Coorg. It was my parents who insisted that I train in an individual sport. That is when my tennis journey started, in Coorg. And now I have gone all the way across the world to win a grand slam in Melbourne,” Bopanna said.

Bopanna explained that his focus on adequate recovery changed the path of his career.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

“I started to focus on recovery at the end of 2019. My cartilages in the knee had fully worn out. I took around two or three painkillers a day. Doctor told me to try platelet rich plasma injections. But just injections will not work; I had to do strengthening exercises. That’s when I discovered Iyengar Yoga. I was in extreme pain, so I gave it a try. Because of Iyengar Yoga, I can now play tennis without pain. I never thought this day will come,” Bopanna said.

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Sportstar Aces Awards

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  5. SAFF Women’s U-19 C’ships: India declared joint winners with Bangladesh after initially winning via coin toss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian men’s cricket team adjudged National Team of the Year at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  4. SRM wins Best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sports an integral part of our curriculums,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin of Tamil Nadu
    Ashwin Achal
  5. SAFF Women’s U-19 C’ships: India declared joint winners with Bangladesh after initially winning via coin toss
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment