Tata Steel wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Tata Steel was awarded the Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

Tata Steel, with the Tata Football Academy as one of its legacy institutions, has always been at the helm of supporting sports in the country. In 2023, the narrative remained the same, as 15 of its athletes won international medals while 195 won national medals.

The company, with a sports budget of about Rs 85 crores last year, had six academies under its aegis, and all have created pathways for youth development through sports in the state (Jharkhand) as well as the country.

Tata’s Archery Academy has shaped star archers like Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhagat, and Komalika Bari, while its climbing academy won laurels at the 27th National Sport Climbing Championship 2023, organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) last year.

Recently, it has continued to live up to its promise of encouraging athletes with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Odisha government regarding the creation of high-performance centres for professionals in several disciplines.

