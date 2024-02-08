MagazineBuy Print

Tata Steel wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Tata Steel, with a sports budget of about 85 crores last year, had six academies under its aegis and all have created pathways for youth development through sports.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 19:56 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sarvesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Communications, Tata Steel, and Mukul Choudhary, CEO Jamshedpur Football Club and Chief of Sports, receives the Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sport Award from table tennis legend Kamlesh Mehta and Mithil Mulgoankar, India Cements, during the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday.
Sarvesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Communications, Tata Steel, and Mukul Choudhary, CEO Jamshedpur Football Club and Chief of Sports, receives the Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sport Award from table tennis legend Kamlesh Mehta and Mithil Mulgoankar, India Cements, during the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sarvesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Communications, Tata Steel, and Mukul Choudhary, CEO Jamshedpur Football Club and Chief of Sports, receives the Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sport Award from table tennis legend Kamlesh Mehta and Mithil Mulgoankar, India Cements, during the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Tata Steel was awarded the Best Corporate for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

Tata Steel, with the Tata Football Academy as one of its legacy institutions, has always been at the helm of supporting sports in the country. In 2023, the narrative remained the same, as 15 of its athletes won international medals while 195 won national medals.

The company, with a sports budget of about Rs 85 crores last year, had six academies under its aegis, and all have created pathways for youth development through sports in the state (Jharkhand) as well as the country.

Tata’s Archery Academy has shaped star archers like Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhagat, and Komalika Bari, while its climbing academy won laurels at the 27th National Sport Climbing Championship 2023, organized by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) last year.

Recently, it has continued to live up to its promise of encouraging athletes with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Odisha government regarding the creation of high-performance centres for professionals in several disciplines.

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
