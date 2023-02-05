Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: India women’s Lawn Bowls side nominated for ‘National Team of the Year’ award

The Indian Thomas Cup-winning squad has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

India won its first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls as it beat South Africa 17-10 in the final of the Women’s Fours event during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) made history after a thrilling battle against their opponents.

What made the win even more special was that the lawn bowls team didn’t have training access at the rinks in Victoria Park, Leamington Spa, when it touched down in the United Kingdom.

Not having a coach for a while didn’t help either.

India will get a shot at further glory at the World Championships in Gold Coast next year. Medal wins at the Championship will help complement the CWG high.