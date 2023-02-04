The Indian Thomas Cup-winning squad has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

The title evaded India for over 70 years but the Indian contingent ended that drought in 2022.

It beat 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 to become the sixth different nation to win the tournament.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the first men’s singles to give India a 1-0 lead.

In the first doubles game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saved four match points before beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to extend India’s lead to 2-0.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth edged Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in straight games in the second men’s singles match to seal India’s historic victory.

India had previously reached the semifinals of the Thomas Cup in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

En route to its maiden title, India also beat Malaysia and Denmark.