Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: India’s Thomas Cup-winning side nominated for ‘National Team of the Year’ award

India beat 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 to become the sixth different nation to win the Thomas Cup.

04 February, 2023 08:06 IST
Team India poses with the nation flag after winning the Thomas Cup title in Bangkok.

Team India poses with the nation flag after winning the Thomas Cup title in Bangkok. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The Indian Thomas Cup-winning squad has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ award for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.

The title evaded India for over 70 years but the Indian contingent ended that drought in 2022.

It beat 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 to become the sixth different nation to win the tournament.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen defeated Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the first men’s singles to give India a 1-0 lead.

  • ⦿VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.

In the first doubles game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saved four match points before beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to extend India’s lead to 2-0.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth edged Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in straight games in the second men’s singles match to seal India’s historic victory.

India had previously reached the semifinals of the Thomas Cup in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

En route to its maiden title, India also beat Malaysia and Denmark.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place

