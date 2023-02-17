The Indian men’s Table Tennis team has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - National Team of the Year’ category for the upcoming Sportstar Aces Awards 2023.
India had never before successfully defended a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Therefore, despite entering the 2022 Games as rank favourites, the Indian men’s contingent had the burden of making history in the pet event.
A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty, however, lived up to their reputation and brought home the men’s team gold for the second successive occasion.
While Sharath and Sathiyan were in their element, Harmeet played a vital role in the knockouts.
