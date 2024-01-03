Sumit Antil was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

The 25-year-old reigning Paralympic javelin champion and world record holder in the men’s javelin (F64) category shattered his own record at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

In October, Antil clinched the gold medal at the continental event with a world record effort of 73.29m, surpassing his previous mark of 70.83 meters set just months prior at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

IN 2023

World Record holder in men’s javelin F64

Has broken WR five times over two years (2021-23)

Gold at Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships 2023 (With then WR 70.17m)

Gold at 2023 World Para Athletics Championships (With then WR-70.83)

Gold at Asian Para Games 2023 (With WR 73.29)