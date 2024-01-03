  • World Record holder in men’s javelin F64
  • Has broken WR five times over two years (2021-23)
  • Gold at Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships 2023 (With then WR 70.17m)
  • Gold at 2023 World Para Athletics Championships (With then WR-70.83)
  • Gold at Asian Para Games 2023 (With WR 73.29)