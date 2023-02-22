Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award

Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

Considered a ‘360 degree’ cricketer, the Mumbai-based batter has emerged one of the key members of India’s limited-overs side.

He emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the T20 World Cup.

He was in fantastic form this year in T20Is, and in 31 T20I outings, he scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and a best score of 117.

He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year. But the batter was not able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs. He could score only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt