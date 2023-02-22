Sportstar Aces 2023, Popular Choice: Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award

Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.
Considered a ‘360 degree’ cricketer, the Mumbai-based batter has emerged one of the key members of India’s limited-overs side.
He emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the T20 World Cup.
- ⦿VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSONS AHEAD OF THE SPORTSTAR ACES AWARDS. CLICK HERE.
He was in fantastic form this year in T20Is, and in 31 T20I outings, he scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and a best score of 117.
He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year. But the batter was not able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs. He could score only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ACES AWARDS 2023
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.
The 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards are sponsored by IDFC First Bank, Indian Oil, India Cements, United India, G Naidu, Finolex Pipes, LIC, BPCL, Samsonite, Big Basket, Nippon Paint, CRICHQ and Casagrand.