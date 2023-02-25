Virat Kohli’s heroics against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.

India’s batting superstar Kohli played an innings to remember to guide India to a four-wicket win over its archrival in the T20 WC opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With India reeling at 31 for 4 while chasing 160, Kohli held fort with a 43-ball fifty before teeing off in the final three overs to end with an unbeaten 53-ball 82.

He struck Shaheen Afridi for three fours, laid into Haris Rauf for two consecutive sixes and displayed smarts under pressure in the final over by taking three runs after getting bowled off a free-hit to set up India’s thrilling win.