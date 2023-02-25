Virat Kohli’s heroics against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup has been nominated for the ‘Popular Choice - Moment of the Year’ award for the upcoming Aces Awards 2023.
India’s batting superstar Kohli played an innings to remember to guide India to a four-wicket win over its archrival in the T20 WC opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
With India reeling at 31 for 4 while chasing 160, Kohli held fort with a 43-ball fifty before teeing off in the final three overs to end with an unbeaten 53-ball 82.
He struck Shaheen Afridi for three fours, laid into Haris Rauf for two consecutive sixes and displayed smarts under pressure in the final over by taking three runs after getting bowled off a free-hit to set up India’s thrilling win.
There are 27 categories of awards this year – five Popular Choice and 22 Jury awards.
The five Popular Choice awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year.
The Jury awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).
A new award called the Spirit of Sport is also being introduced. It will look at rewarding deeds of great sportsmanship.
There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.
