More Sports Archery Archery World Archery Championships: Abhishek-Jyothi reach compound mixed team final The Indian duo beat the Korean pair of Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho 159-156 in the semifinal on Thursday to set up the final with Colombia on Friday. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 13:12 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Korea to reach the final of the compound mixed team event at the World Archery Championships in Yankton, US, on Thursday. - Biswaranjan Rout Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 13:12 IST The Indian duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Korea to reach the final of the compound mixed team event at the World Archery Championships in Yankton on Thursday. #WorldArchery #Championship 's Compound mixed duo -@archer_abhishek @VJSurekha defeated Korea by 159-156 in Semi-Final.They will face Colombia in FINAL on 24 Sept.2021#IndianArchery #Yankton #TeamIndia #WorldArchery @ntpclimited @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/v0oM0O03tt— ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) September 23, 2021 The fifth-seeded Indian pair shot a total score of 159 to defeat the eighth-seeded Korean pair of Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho who could only score 156.Abhishek and Jyothi will face the second-seeded pair of Colombia's Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz in the final on Friday. Lopez and Munoz edged past Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton by 157-155 in the other semifinal.Jyothi has also reached the final of the compound women's team event with Priya Gurjar and Muskan Kirar where the Indian team will face Colombia on Friday.