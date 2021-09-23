World Archery Championships: Abhishek-Jyothi reach compound mixed team final

The Indian duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Korea to reach the final of the compound mixed team event at the World Archery Championships in Yankton on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Indian pair shot a total score of 159 to defeat the eighth-seeded Korean pair of Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho who could only score 156.

Abhishek and Jyothi will face the second-seeded pair of Colombia's Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz in the final on Friday. Lopez and Munoz edged past Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton by 157-155 in the other semifinal.

Jyothi has also reached the final of the compound women's team event with Priya Gurjar and Muskan Kirar where the Indian team will face Colombia on Friday.