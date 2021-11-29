Archery

Archer V. Jyothi Surekha ranked World No. 4

The Vijayawada-based archer has become the first Indian woman archer to achieve this feat.

Hyderabad 29 November, 2021 22:53 IST

Archer V. Surekha is now ranked World No.4 in the latest rankings.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Triple silver medallist in the World Championships and ace archer in compound category, V. Jyothi Surekha, achieved a new high in her career by being ranked World No.4 according to the latest World archery rankings on Monday.

The Vijayawada-based archer has become the first Indian woman archer to achieve this feat.

She is also ranked Asia No.1.

