More Sports Archery Archery Archer V. Jyothi Surekha ranked World No. 4 The Vijayawada-based archer has become the first Indian woman archer to achieve this feat. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 29 November, 2021 22:53 IST Archer V. Surekha is now ranked World No.4 in the latest rankings. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 29 November, 2021 22:53 IST Triple silver medallist in the World Championships and ace archer in compound category, V. Jyothi Surekha, achieved a new high in her career by being ranked World No.4 according to the latest World archery rankings on Monday.READ| India collects two silver and a bronze in recurve team events The Vijayawada-based archer has become the first Indian woman archer to achieve this feat. READ| Asian Archery C'ships: India wins bronze in men's compound team event She is also ranked Asia No.1. Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :