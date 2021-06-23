Archery WC: Verma, Jyothi best ranked compound archers

Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha emerged as the best ranked Indian archers in men and women sections respectively after the qualification round of the compound bow division in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 here on Wednesday.

Verma aggregated 706 points to take the 11th place. He was followed by Aman Saini, who totaled 704 for 21st place, and Rajat Chauhan, who collected 607 for the 42nd spot.

The men’s team was ranked sixth after gathering 2107 points.

Jyothi shot 695 points for her 15th place. She was followed by Saanchi Dhalla (690 points, 22nd place), Akshita (681, 32nd) and Pragati (668, 43rd).

The women’s team was slotted sixth after getting 2066 points.

The mixed compound team of India was ninth with 1401 points.

The elimination phase of the compound division will be held from Thursday onwards.