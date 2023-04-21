Archery World Cup Stage One: Indian compound mixed team advances to finals

Archery

Indian compound mixed team duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale defeated Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki of Malaysia 157-155 in the semifinal of the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 21 April, 2023 12:30 IST
Jyothi Surekha in action. (File Photo)

Jyothi Surekha in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Indian mixed recurve team comprising of Atanu Das and Bhajan Kaur lost to Randi Degn and Oliver Staudt of Denmark 3-5 after taking an early advantage in the competition against the Dane pairing.

Jyothi and Ojas defeated Mariya Shkolna and Gilles Seywert of Luxembourg in the second round with a scoreline of 159-157.

The Indian team, who qualified second was give a bye in the first round, beat Sophie Dodemont and Adrien Gontier of France 159-156 in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Das will also compete in the second round of the men’s recurve match against Luxembourg’s Jeff Henckles.

