Archery World Cup: Abhishek Verma finishes 20th in ranking round

Abhishek Verma gathered 694 points to take the 20th spot and emerge as the best among the Indian male archers in the compound individual ranking round of the World Cup Stage-1 which began at Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Rajat Chauhan (693), Aman Saini (692) and Mohan Bhardwaj (684) took 28, 29 and 55 places respectively.

Muskan Kirar, who collected 686 points to be 13, was the best Indian female archer in compound rankings. She was followed by Avneet Kaur (29, 676), Priya Gurjar (32, 673) and Raginee Marko (34, 670).

In the team rankings, the Indian men’s team (2079) placed ninth. After getting a bye in the elimination phase, it will begin its campaign against Italy in the pre-quarterfinals.

The fifth placed Indian women’s team (2035) will take on Portugal in the first round.

India, slotted 11 with 1380 points, will meet 22-ranked Norway in the opening round of the mixed team event.