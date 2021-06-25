Archery World Cup: Indian recurve women's team in final

Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat ensured another medal for India as the trio made it to the recurve women's team final in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 here on Friday.

India, which got a first round bye, beat Spain and Turkey with an identical 6-0 margin to reach the semifinals. Second seed India defeated host France, consisting of Lisa Barbelin, Audrey Adiceom and Angeline Cohendet, 6-2 in the last four stage to set up a summit clash with top seed Mexico.

Deepika is already in the women's individual semifinals and the mixed team final (with Atanu Das). The Indian recurve and compound men's teams lost in their respective quarterfinal matches. The compound women's team was knocked out in the first round.