Archery World Cup: Indian recurve teams bow out

India had a disappointing day in the Archery World Cup Stage-1 at Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday.

The top-ranked Indian recurve men’s side, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Sachin Gupta and Jayanta Talukdar, got the first-round bye and beat Croatia 6-2 before losing to Ukraine 5-1 in the quarterfinals. The fourth-placed women’s team, consisting of Ridhi, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur, got a bye and defeated USA 6-0 before getting beaten by Italy 6-2 in the last eight.

Rajat Chauhan defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yu Ping Pan 142-139, Slovakia’s Jozef Bosansky 148-145 and Turney’s Emircan Haney 148-143. He lost to Jean Philippe Boulch of France 149-146 in compound men’s individual quarterfinals.

Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini went down against Frenchman Quentin Baraer (1-46-146 (10-9)) and Boulch (150-145) in the second round. Mohan Bhardwaj was shown the door by American Sawyer Sullivan 147-144 in the opening round.

Priya Gurjar, who went past Kazakhstan’s Adel Zhexenbinova 145-141, Estonia’s Meeri-Marita Paas 140-140 (10*-10) and Luxembourg’s Mariya Shkolna 143-140, was ousted by Chinese Taipei’s Yi-Hsuan Chen 143-136 in compound women’s individual quarterfinals.

Muskan Kirar, Avneet Kaur and Raginee Marko lost to Turkey’s Ayse Bera Suzer 146-141, Slovakia’s Toja Ellison 144-144 (10-9) and Turkey's Yesim Bpstan 146-142 respectively in the second round.