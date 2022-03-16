Asia Cup: Indian men’s and women’s teams top qualification round

Ridhi Phor and Rishabh Yadav helped India top the qualification round in the team events of the women's recurve and men's compound sections of the Asia Cup Stage 1 that got underway here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ - The rise and rise of para-archer Pooja Jatyan

Ridhi topped the qualification round with a score of 647, a tally five more than that of Bangladesh's Nasrin Akter, while Kazakhstan's Farida Tukebayeva finished third. Tisha Punia finished fourth (630 points) and Tanisha Verma was seventh (616 points) as India topped the qualification round of the recurve women's team event ahead of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.

Rishabh Yadav shot 698 points en route to a runner-up finish in the compound men's round. Priyansh (694) was the second best Indian at eighth place, while Prathamesh Jawkar (692) got the ninth spot in the men's compound rankings.

India totalled 2,084 points to bag the pole position in the compound men's team event.