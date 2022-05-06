Asian Games postponement brings disappointment for Tarundeep, Jayanta

The postponement of the Asian Games has come as a big disappointment for two seasoned archers, Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar, who wanted to prove their mettle at the continental event.

Tarundeep, 38, and Jayanta, 36, rediscovered their touch to a large extent and shot well in competitive selection trials to make it to the Indian side for the three World Cups and the Asian Games this year.

Tarundeep teamed up with teenager Ridhi Phor to secure a recurve mixed team gold medal, while Jayanta lost narrowly in the men’s individual quarterfinals in the World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya.

Now the postponement of the Asian Games by a year has forced them to rethink their plans.

“I was in good form and was aiming for an individual medal this time. Now I am undecided whether I should continue to play next year. I was thinking of quitting (on a high) after the Asian Games,” Tarundeep told Sportstar.

“My family’s support is with me. But I am 38 years old now. I am a father, a husband and have got old parents at home. I have to seek everyone’s opinion before I reach a decision.

“Right now I have to prepare for the (next) World Cup.”

It was a double blow for Jayanta, who lost his father 10 days ago.

“My father’s death is a bigger shock than the Asian Games (postponement). He was happy that I came back into the (Indian) team,” said Jayanta.

Nevertheless, Jayanta wanted to emerge stronger from the situation.

“I want to continue up to 2024. I want to compete in the Olympics for one last time. I did well in the World Cup (Stage-1), was almost through (to the semifinals). There was no coach. So, I could not control a few things.

“Now I will prepare in a better way for next year. I will try to get rid of my weak points completely. We have to go through the selection process again. But I take it in a positive way and will give it my best,” said Jayanta.