Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Ankita Bhakat ranked second

Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat took second spots in men and women’s individual recurve ranking rounds respectively in the archery World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City.

Atanu collected 680 points while USA’s Brady Ellison gathered 694 points to emerge as the top ranked men’s archer. Pravin Jadhav (666), B. Dhiraj (664) and Tarundeep Rai (663) placed 15th, 20th and 22nd.

Ankita scored 673 points to come second behind Mexican Ana Vazquez, who tallied 680. Deepika Kumari (671), Komalika Bari (659) and Madhu Vedwan (654) took third, 12nd and 14th places respectively.

The Indian men’s team placed third (2010) behind USA (2036) and France (2012). The women’s team (1353) was second after USA (1362). India (2003) was the top-ranked side in the mixed team event.