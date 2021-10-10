Atanu Das suggests a longer recovery period after tours for better performances  

World No. 9 Atanu Das was back in action after returning from Yankton for the 40th NTPC Senior National Archery Championship alongside Deepika Kumari in Jamshedpur.

The 29-year-old Olympian, who won the gold medal in individual recurve at the Archery World Cup in Guatemala City in May this year, returned from USA last week and failed to make the cut in the individual and mixed team events here on Friday.

Talking to Sportstar, he said he failed to focus as he was mentally not present after the US tour.

Though he hailed the presence of a psychologist with the team, he said that archers needed a longer recovery period after international competitions.

“The condition is very different here as compared to that there (Guatemala City) – it is so hot here and it is totally opposite there. Plus, there is jet lag,” he said.

Komalika Bari, another archer at the National Championship, had previously talked about the effects of constant global championships on performances.

Das reiterated the same, suggesting the national competitions could do with a bit more structure.

“The archers from other countries play more tournaments than we do, and they do so with proper recovery and timely trials. These are little things that can be improved,” he said.

Atanu and Deepika, who tied the knot last year in June, have been part of India’s mixed team.

The pair defeated Netherlands 5-3 in the World Cup final in Paris but missed on the bronze in Yankton.

Atanu said the marriage had no effect on the chemistry as they knew each other for a very long time.

“We have been friends since childhood and when we are on the field, there’s no special difference that we are a couple; she is my teammate, just like any other colleague,” he said.

After a disappointing outing in Tokyo, Atanu is looking for redemption in Paris, “The ultimate target is Olympics, but for the milestones before that, I need to keep all distractions aside and upgrade myself,” he said.

India’s archery contingent now will be gearing up for the Asian Archery Championship in Dhaka next month.

Atanu and Deepika, the power couple of Indian archery, will look to add medals to its individual and mixed team tally as they regather themselves after the Tokyo games and World Cup upset.