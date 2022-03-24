National championships: Cut and thrust continues with compound archery

Following the fine showing of the young archers in the recurve division, the up-and-coming compound archers will try to challenge their experienced colleagues over the next two days in the National archery championships at the M. A. Stadium in Jammu.

Some of the young compound archers of the country will be eager to prove their worth again. They include Asia Cup women's individual champion and runner-up Sakshi Chaudhary and Parneet Kaur, men's individual silver and bronze medallist Rishabh Yadav and Prathamesh Jawkar, and medal winners in team events including Priyansh, Pragati and Aditi, and World championship medallist Priya Gurjar.

Experienced archers like Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, V. Jyoti Surekha and Muskan Kirar will try to assert their class.