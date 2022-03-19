Nine medals for Indian archers in Asia Cup Stage-1

Indian archers bagged nine medals, including two gold, in the Asia Cup Stage-1 archery world ranking tournament here on Saturday.

The recurve archers of the country got one gold and two silver medals, while the compound archers gathered one gold, four silver and a bronze.

The recurve men’s team comprising B. Dhiraj, Rahul Nagarwal and Parth Salunkhe beat Kazakhstan, consisting of Ilfat Abdullin, Sanzhar Mussayev and Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay, 6-2 in the final.

India lost to Bangladesh in mixed team (Parth and Ridhi) and women’s team (Tisha Punia, Ridhi and Tanisha Verma) by 5-3 and 5-4 margins respectively to get silver.

Sakshi Chaudhary pipped compatriot Parneet Kaur 140-140 (10*-10, Sakshi closer to the centre) in the final to claim the individual compound women’s gold.

India collected silver medals through Rishabh Yadav (individual men), men’s team (Rishabh, Priyansh and Prathmesh Jawkar) and women’s team (Sakshi, Pragati and Aditi) and a bronze through Prathmesh (individual men) in compound.