Indian women's recurve team wins silver at World Cup Stage 3 in Paris

India's Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur won silver in the women's recurve team event at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday.

The Indian trio lost 1-5 to Chinese Taipei in the summit clash.

Bronze in Antalya and now gold in Paris for TPE!#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6vMeg0H7DY — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 26, 2022

The Indian team, which was placed 13th after the ranking round, lost the opening set (53-56) before sharing the second (56-56) to trail by 1-3 at the halfway stage.

However, Chinese Taipei did not leave any scope of a comeback for the Indians as the trio of Lei Chien-Ying, Peng Chia-Mao and Kuo Tzu Ying shot accurately to clinch the third set 56-53 and seal the victory.

India ended its campaign in the French capital with one gold and two silver medals. On Saturday, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won gold in the compound mixed team event before Jyothi bagged a silver in the individual event.