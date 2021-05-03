More Sports Archery Archery International archer Jayanta Talukdar tests positive for Covid-19 Talukdar was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after getting infected by the virus a few days ago. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 03 May, 2021 17:05 IST File Picture: Talukdar said his oxygen level was low, and he was treated in the ICU. - The Hindu Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 03 May, 2021 17:05 IST International archer Jayanta Talukdar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.Talukdar was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after getting infected by the virus a few days ago. Olympics: 'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team qualification hangs in balance Talukdar said his oxygen level was low, and he was treated in the ICU.He is still in the hospital. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.