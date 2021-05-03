Archery

International archer Jayanta Talukdar tests positive for Covid-19

Talukdar was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after getting infected by the virus a few days ago.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 03 May, 2021 17:05 IST

File Picture: Talukdar said his oxygen level was low, and he was treated in the ICU.   -  The Hindu

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 03 May, 2021 17:05 IST

International archer Jayanta Talukdar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Talukdar was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after getting infected by the virus a few days ago.

Olympics: 'Wait and watch' for AAI as women's team qualification hangs in balance  

Talukdar said his oxygen level was low, and he was treated in the ICU.

He is still in the hospital.