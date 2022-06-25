More Sports Archery Archery Jyothi and Abhishek win compound mixed team gold at World Cup Stage 3 in Paris Archers Jyothi Surekha Vennum and Abhishek Verma won the compound mixed team gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Saturday. Team Sportstar 25 June, 2022 15:43 IST FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Surekha Vennam (left) and Abhishek Verma (right) won the compound mixed team gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Saturday. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 25 June, 2022 15:43 IST Archers Jyothi Surekha Vennum and Abhishek Verma won the compound mixed team gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Saturday.The duo beat France 152-149 in the final.More to follow.... Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :