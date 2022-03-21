National Archery Championship starts Tuesday; youngsters in focus

The younger archers who claimed medals in the Asia Cup Stage-1 in Phuket recently will push the experienced hands when the National archery championship begins at the M.A. Stadium here on Tuesday.

This time the National championships will not be a one-off event on the domestic archery calendar. Rather it will be one from a series of competitions scheduled with the intention to provide the archers maximum exposure before the Asian Games.

The National championships will begin with the recurve events and it will be interesting to see how the Asia Cup-return archers fare.

B. Dhiraj, Rahul Nagarwal and Parth Salunkhe got India the men’s team gold, while Tisha Punia, Ridhi and Tanisha Verma managed the women’s team silver against experienced opponents. Salunkhe and Ridhi also got a silver in the mixed team event.

All of them will be keen to continue with their good work.

Seasoned archers like Atanu Das, Jayanta Talukdar, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai among men and Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari and Madhu Vedwan among women will also try to give their best prior to another round of selection trials.