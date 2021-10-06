National Archery Championships: Abhishek, Jyothi win with perfect scores

In an unprecedented finish to the compound competitions, Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyothi Surekha shot perfect scores of 150 in their respective gold medal matches to emerge as individual champions at the 40th NTPC National Archery Championships at the Tata Archery Academy ground in Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

It was a commendable show from both the archers – who bagged a mixed team silver in the World Championships in Yankton, USA, recently – as they overcame fatigue to give their best.

It was Jyothi’s first 150 at the National Championships, while it was Abhishek’s first on a podium setting at the domestic level.

Jyothi raised the tempo by scoring 15 consecutive 10s to record a 150-146 win over Muskan Kirar – who equaled Mexican Linda Ochoa-Anderson’s women’s world record of hitting 11Xs, including her last nine shots, while scoring 150 in her semifinal match against Raginee Marko – in the women’s final. Jyothi, who claimed three silver medals in Yankton, maintained her composure to hit the yellow zone consistently.

“It was tough. I was not able to sleep after coming from the USA. Still, I wanted to do well,” said Jyothi.

Abhishek, who wanted to replicate Jyothi’s feat, handled the pressure well to post a 150-141 win over youngster Mohit in the men’s summit clash. “As Jyothi did it, I was under pressure. It went off well,” said Abhishek.

Meanwhile, All India Police, comprising Bhagwan Das and Monali Jadhao, upset Delhi, consisting of Abhishek and Pragati, 155-152 for the mixed team crown.