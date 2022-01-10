Recurve archer Sukhchain eyes international success

Recurve archer Sukhchain Singh is confident about his game after landing two podium finishes – a silver at the National archery championships in Jamshedpur in October 2021 and a title win at the first National Ranking Archery Tournament (NRAT) in Hyderabad on Sunday – within three months and wants to replicate his domestic success in international events.

The Armyman, who toppled experienced archers Atanu Das and Jayanta Talukdar on his way to claim the NRAT title, said focusing on the process benefitted him.

“Earlier, I used to feel the pressure in National level competitions. I used to worry a lot about the result. I have been working with a psychologist (Mugdha Bavare, provided by Olympic Gold Quest) since last year and it has helped me. Now I focus on the process. I have realised that my fight is with myself. It does not matter who is my opponent,” Sukhchain told Sportstar.

“An event like NRAT, where competitions are held on podiums and announcements go on in the background, provides the feel of a big event. It’s a good exposure. If we do 10-15 such events (in a year), then the nervousness will go away in bigger competitions.”

The 25-year-old, hailing from Bathinda, Punjab, admitted that he had not made his mark in international events. “The current year (packed with Asia Cup, Asian Games and World Cup etc.) provides me a lot of opportunities. It is quite different to compete with the top archers of the world. I need to work harder on mental and physical fitness to improve my scores,” said Sukhchain.

Sukhchain, who trains under coach W. Ranjan Singh at the Army Sports Institute, Pune, said the presence of good archers at ASI provided a platform for training.

“There are experienced archers like Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav and younger ones like Rahul Nagarwal (who got a silver medal in NRAT) and Bishal Changmai from the Boys Sports Company. When you train with top archers, you get better. Also, regular training at the ASI helps one stay in good touch,” said Sukhchain.