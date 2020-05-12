More Sports Archery Archery Sports Ministry sanctions ₹5 lakh for treatment of young archer Indian archer Pragati suffered a brain hemorrhage on May 5 and went through a surgery the following day. Since then, she has been on ventilator support. Y.B.Sarangi KOLKATA 12 May, 2020 18:50 IST Well-wishers are trying to raise more funds for Pragati's treatment. - GETTY IMAGES Y.B.Sarangi KOLKATA 12 May, 2020 18:50 IST The Union Sports Ministry on Tuesday sanctioned a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the treatment of 16-year-old Delhi-based archer Pragati.Pragati, who competed in the World youth archery championship in Madrid last year, suffered a brain haemorrhage on May 5 and went through a surgery the following day. Since then, the 2019 ISSF championship gold medalist has been on ventilator support.READ: The Vitamin D dilemmaAccording to sources, an expense of around ₹16 lakh has been incurred so far on Pragati’s treatment. Of the total expenses, ₹5 lakh has been paid from the Khelo India Games insurance. An Archery Association of India (AAI) official informed Sportstar about the Ministry’s decision. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.