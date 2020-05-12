Sports Ministry sanctions ₹5 lakh for treatment of young archer

The Union Sports Ministry on Tuesday sanctioned a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the treatment of 16-year-old Delhi-based archer Pragati.

Pragati, who competed in the World youth archery championship in Madrid last year, suffered a brain haemorrhage on May 5 and went through a surgery the following day. Since then, the 2019 ISSF championship gold medalist has been on ventilator support.



According to sources, an expense of around ₹16 lakh has been incurred so far on Pragati’s treatment. Of the total expenses, ₹5 lakh has been paid from the Khelo India Games insurance. An Archery Association of India (AAI) official informed Sportstar about the Ministry’s decision.