Archery World Cup Stage 1: Tarundeep-Ridhi win recurved mixed team gold

Indian duo of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi beat Great Britain in a thrilling final to win recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.

Taurndeep and Ridhi won the match 18-17 in the shoot-off after both teams were tied at 4-4 at the end of four sets.

A tremendous performance gives India the gold medal in Antalya #ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iHBDmtewxQ — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 24, 2022

The Indian pair lost the opening set 35-37 but the British pair of Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise shot poorly in the second, allowing the Indians to take it 36-33 and level things up.

The British archers regathered themselves and shot a perfect third set winning it 40-39. However, in the final set, a shot of 8 cost them as Indians won it 38-37 to force a shoot-off.

READ: Archery World Cup stage 1: India claims gold, defeats France in men's compound team finals

In the shoot-off, Indians shot two 9s while their opponents could only manage a 9 and an 8.

This is India's second gold medal at the event after the men's compound team clinched gold on Saturday.