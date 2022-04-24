More Sports Archery Archery Archery World Cup Stage 1: Tarundeep-Ridhi win recurved mixed team gold Indian duo of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi beat Great Britain in a thrilling final to win recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday. Team Sportstar 24 April, 2022 14:25 IST Indian duo of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi beat Great Britain in a thrilling final to win recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 April, 2022 14:25 IST Indian duo of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi beat Great Britain in a thrilling final to win recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday.Taurndeep and Ridhi won the match 18-17 in the shoot-off after both teams were tied at 4-4 at the end of four sets. A tremendous performance gives India the gold medal in Antalya #ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iHBDmtewxQ— World Archery (@worldarchery) April 24, 2022 The Indian pair lost the opening set 35-37 but the British pair of Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise shot poorly in the second, allowing the Indians to take it 36-33 and level things up.The British archers regathered themselves and shot a perfect third set winning it 40-39. However, in the final set, a shot of 8 cost them as Indians won it 38-37 to force a shoot-off.READ: Archery World Cup stage 1: India claims gold, defeats France in men's compound team finals In the shoot-off, Indians shot two 9s while their opponents could only manage a 9 and an 8.This is India's second gold medal at the event after the men's compound team clinched gold on Saturday. Read more stories on Archery. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :