Tarundeep, Ridhi among top recurve archers after selection trials

Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan, Sachin Gupta and Jayanta Talukdar finished as the top four male recurve archers following the selection trials at Sonipat on Sunday.

Ridhi, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur were the top four female recurve archers in the two-phase trials that took into account the consistency of shooting high scores and performance in several elimination rounds.

Parth Salunkhe, Kapil, Aditya Choudhary and Pravin Jadhav bagged the next four slots among men, while Deepika Kumari, Ishita, Dipti Kumari and Aditi Jaiswal took the fifth to eighth places among women.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) will make a formal announcement about the teams for the four World Cups, World Games and Asian Games after the completion of the selection trials for compound division.

AAI high performance director Sanjeeva Singh said the aim was to identify those who were consistently good.

"It’s a blend of youth and experience. Even the younger guys have been doing well in different international events. If any of the top four finishers perform below par in the first three World Cups, then there is a provision to replace him/her with someone from those who are next in line," said Singh.

As per the AAI selection policy, the top four will compete in the first three stages of the World Cup in Antalya (April 17-24), Shanghai (May 15-22) and Paris (June 19-26). Archers placed fifth to eighth will participate in the fourth stage in Medellin (July 17-24). The top four will take part in the Asian Games in Hangzhou (September 10-25).