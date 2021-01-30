Legendary archer Limba Ram turns 49 as neurological battles continue

At a time when there is a demand from the archery community to re-christen the Delhi Development Authority-owned Yamuna Sports Complex after Limba Ram, the legendary archer – battling neurological issues for the last few years – has turned 49.

The issue came up when cricketer-turned-Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir reportedly wrote a letter recommending that the Complex, which hosted archery and table tennis during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, be named after cricket legend Anil Kumble.

Consequently, several archers, including top names Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, have demanded that the Complex – one of the finest archery infrastructures in the country – be named after Limba Ram, who represented India in 1988 Seoul, 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics and coached the National side in the 2012 London Olympics.

They have argued that the move would be befitting and would inspire up-and-coming archers.

The archers’ demand has a strong basis as the low-profile Limba has served the sport with distinction.

A product of a talent hunt initiative, Limba – born on January 30, 1972 in Saradit of Udaipur district in Rajasthan – made it to his first Olympics as a 16-year-old wonder kid in 1988 and competed in two more Olympics.

Limba, who won medals in several international meets including at the Asian level, was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1991 and Padma Shri in 2012.