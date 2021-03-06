Jyothi Surekha: 'Primary objective is to keep improving'

Archer V. Jyothi Surekha feels coming back to the international competitive circuit in a World Cup “will not be an easy proposition” as she chases the ultimate goal of winning a gold there.

The 24-year-old, who has been named in the Indian team for the three World Cups scheduled in April (Guatemala), May (Shanghai) and June (Paris), said training has been really good at the SAI Sonepat Centre where she was first among the 12 shortlisted, and now pruned to top-eight archers of India.

“It is exciting to be back in the circuit at the highest level,” Surekha told Sportstar.

READ: Verma, Jyothi top compound archery selection trials

“There are no specific targets and the primary objective is to keep improving with each edition,” said the Vijayawada-based archer, who has seven World Cup medals, including three silver and four bronze, since her first appearance in the 2012 championship. “The endeavour has been to show all-round improvement.”

The compound bow category, which is Surekha’s pet event, doesn’t figure in the Olympics.

Disappointing

“It is disappointing. We have to take it in our stride as compound bow is my favourite, but there are no plans to change the category at this stage,” the BPCL Executive reiterated.

“The biggest challenge will be to sustain the kind of scores I have come up in last week’s National selection trials,” said Surekha who took a short break from the camp to visit Tirupati.

“With the World Championships and Asian Games scheduled after the Olympics, there is no dearth of motivation as I feel I am good enough to give my best for another two years at the highest level.”