Verma, Jyothi top compound archery selection trials

The shortlisted archers will be eligible for the compound coaching camp starting at the Sports Authority of India campus in Sonepat from February 8.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA
31 January, 2021 19:39 IST

Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha topped the two-day compound archery selection trials that concluded amid strict COVID-19 protocol at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi on Sunday.

Legendary archer Limba Ram turns 49 as neurological battles continue

The trial was conducted to select a core group of 12 male and 12 female archers. The shortlisted archers will be eligible for the compound coaching camp starting at the Sports Authority of India campus in Sonepat from February 8. They will also be able to take part in selection trials for three World Cups – Stage I in Guatemala (April 19-25), Stage II in Shanghai (May 17-23) and Stage III in Paris (June 22-27).

Olympian Limba Ram's birthday, on Saturday, was celebrated by cutting a cake. A product of a talent hunt initiative, Limba – born on January 30, 1972 in Saradit of Udaipur district in Rajasthan – made it to his first Olympics as a 16-year-old wonder kid in 1988 and competed in two more Olympics.

The selected archers:

Men: Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, Praveen Kumar, Sangampreet Bisla, M.R. Bhardwaj, Rishabh Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Sukhbeer Singh, Rahul, Arjun Kumar and C. Srither.

Women: V. Jyothi Surekha, Raginee Marko, Rekha Landkar, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar, Swati Dudhwal, Trisha Deb, Saachi Dhalla, Anuradha Ahurwar, Akshita, Arshiya Chaudhary and Pragati.