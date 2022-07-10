Archery

World Games: Verma, Jyothi win bronze

The top-ranked Indian team, comprising Abhishek and Jyothi, defeated New Zealand 156-155 before losing to Colombia 159-157 in the semifinals.

Team Sportstar
Birmingham (USA) 10 July, 2022 11:11 IST
Birmingham (USA) 10 July, 2022 11:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Having started with a perfect first round, the Indian duo faced some resistance from Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra, who levelled the second end.

FILE PHOTO: Having started with a perfect first round, the Indian duo faced some resistance from Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra, who levelled the second end. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The top-ranked Indian team, comprising Abhishek and Jyothi, defeated New Zealand 156-155 before losing to Colombia 159-157 in the semifinals.

The Indian duo of Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha gave a fine performance to win a compound mixed team bronze medal in the World Games in Birmingham, USA, on Saturday.

The top-ranked Indian team, comprising Abhishek and Jyothi, defeated New Zealand 156-155 before losing to Colombia 159-157 in the semifinals.

In a neck-and-neck fight, Abhishek and Jyothi twice shot perfect scores of 40 as they pipped the Mexican pair of Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra (club mates, but no relation) 157-156 in the bronze medal match and ensured a podium finish.

With this, Abhishek achieved a personal milestone of bagging his 50th international medal. Abhishek also became the only Indian compound archer to get medals in all top-level events, including the World Championships, World Games, World Cup Final, World Cup stages, Asian Games and Asian championships.

Also Read
Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali and Ramesh - a formidable alliance

"I thank my coach, my family and everyone who supported me. I hope compound archery gets introduced in the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games so that I can win medals for India in these elite competitions," said Abhishek.

Abhishek lost to Frenchman Jean Philippe Boulch 143-141 in the semifinals and Canadian Christopher Perkins 148-145 in the bronze medal to finish fourth in the men's individual competition.

Read more stories on Archery.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

World Archery de-lists Archery Association Of India

Connect With Us

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows