World Youth Archery Championships: India's cadet archers make it to five of six finals

Indian cadet archers performed well to book places in five of the six possible finals of compound and recurve team events at the World youth archery championships here on Friday.

The compound archers made it to the title clashes in men, women and mixed team events.

The men’s team, including Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar, beat Turkey 232-230 in the semifinals and would meet USA in the final.

Kushal and Priya Gurjar defeated Mexico 154-150 in the last-four. They will face the USA in the mixed team final.

The women's side, comprising Priya, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar, got the better of Italy 226-223 and would take on Turkey in the summit clash.

The recurve archers reached the men and mixed team finals.

The cadet men’s side, including Bishal Changmai, Amit Kumar and Vickey Ruhal, beat Spain 5-1 and would meet France next. The mixed team, including Bishal and Tamanna, defeated Spain 6-0 in the last four and would clash with Japan.

The women's trio of Tamanna, Avani and Manjari Alone set up a bronze medal match with Germany after going down to France 6-0 in the semis.